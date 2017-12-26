Coral Leisure Longford achieves Gold Standard White Flag
National Quality Standard Awards
Mary Sheridan Denneny, Coral Leisure Longford, displaying the Gold Standard White Flag award. It is the second consecutive year for the Coral Leisure Group to receive this award.
For the second year running all nine centres in the Coral Leisure group, including Longford, achieved the Gold Standard White Flag award.
The White Flag Scheme is the most
The standard is designed to encourage continuous improvement within the sector and recognises facilities for their remarkable standards in the areas of safety, hygiene, customer service and human resources.
The White Flag Awards are the only
Coral Leisure
Siobhan Tighe, Managing Director, Coral Leisure said:
“We are extremely proud of this amazing achievement. Over 250 Coral leisure staff nationwide work tirelessly every day to ensure the highest standards of customer service, hygiene and safety in our nine9 centres. This effort has been recognised and rewarded by Ireland Active.” Looking towards 2018, Coral Leisure will aim to make it a full house of Gold Awards for the third year in a row, by continuing to maintain the standards set by Ireland Active, the Department of Local Government and Coral Leisure.
David Moore, Operations Director of Coral Leisure:
“We have a holistic approach to health and fitness. We endeavour to get involved in our local communities and support them in any way we can.
“We provide exciting and innovative programmes which are designed to reflect a
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on