Coral Leisure Longford achieves Gold Standard White Flag

For the second year running all nine centres in the Coral Leisure group, including Longford, achieved the Gold Standard White Flag award.

The White Flag Scheme is the most sought after accolade in the leisure and fitness industry , and is awarded to facilities that meet the operational standards for leisure and fitness facilities as set out in the scheme.

The standard is designed to encourage continuous improvement within the sector and recognises facilities for their remarkable standards in the areas of safety, hygiene, customer service and human resources.

The White Flag Awards are the only industry specific award for the leisure, health and fitness sector in Ireland. Coral Leisure is Ireland’s leading Leisure Management Company, managing nine swimming pool and leisure facilities nationwide.

Coral Leisure manage public leisure centres in Arklow, Askeaton, Ballinasloe, Cobh, Killarney, Longford, Monaghan, Tuam& Wicklow.

Siobhan Tighe, Managing Director, Coral Leisure said:

“We are extremely proud of this amazing achievement. Over 250 Coral leisure staff nationwide work tirelessly every day to ensure the highest standards of customer service, hygiene and safety in our nine9 centres. This effort has been recognised and rewarded by Ireland Active.” Looking towards 2018, Coral Leisure will aim to make it a full house of Gold Awards for the third year in a row, by continuing to maintain the standards set by Ireland Active, the Department of Local Government and Coral Leisure.

David Moore, Operations Director of Coral Leisure:

“We have a holistic approach to health and fitness. We endeavour to get involved in our local communities and support them in any way we can.