€233m Center Parcs Longford Forest holiday resort announces first non-construction contract

Center Parcs has announced its first non–construction contract for Center Parcs Longford Forest. Fagan Office Supplies, based in Mullingar, have been chosen as the office furniture supplier for the site.

Head of Procurement for Center Parcs, Martyn Smyth said, “Where possible Center Parcs Longford Forest are committed to using local suppliers and have already engaged with over 300 local companies following ‘Meet the Buyers’ events earlier this year. This, along with directly creating over 1000 jobs, will have a transformative effect on the local economy.”

Center Parcs Category Manager, Samantha Steed, commented: “We are extremely excited to be moving forward with the procurement process and to start welcoming local suppliers on board. Fagan Office Supplies really impressed us with their tender and we would like to extend our congratulations to Pat and the team.”

Pat Fagan of Fagan Office Supplies said: “Fagan Office Supplies are delighted to win the contract for Office Furniture for Center Parcs Longford Forest. Center Parcs is going to provide a huge boost for employment in the Midlands. It will also help us to secure and expand our business.”

Center Parcs Longford Forest is due to open in 2019. Once open and operational, the €233m forest resort will employ approximately 1,000 people and will have capacity for up to 2,500 guests. Center Parcs estimates that, when operational, the resort would add approximately €32 million to Irish GDP per annum.

You may also be interested in reading:

Funding of €160,000 approved for Longford Royal Canal extension