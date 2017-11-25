COMPETITION: We are looking for the Best Christmas Window Display in Longford

The search is on for the most festive business window in Longford.

Whether it’s a shop or a solicitors’ firm, a tyre fitter or a takeaway, a boutique or a bank, if your Christmas shop window has some extra sparkle, then we want to hear from you!

The winner of the Best Christmas Window Display will receive a premium advertising package from the Longford Leader [T&Cs apply*]:

• One full page advertisement in the Longford Leader



• An online advertisement on longfordleader.ie with 20,000 page impressions



• A commercial profile in the Longford Leader and on our website www.longfordleader.ie



To enter, send us a photo of your Christmas shop front display along with your name, business name and address and contact details before 5pm on Friday, December 15.



Send your entries to:

longfordleader@gmail.com or message us on Facebook.

*Full page advertisement must be taken week commencing December 25, 2017, January 1, 2018, January 8, 2018 in Longford Leader. Online campaign must begin in January 2018 and commercial profile will appear in Longford Leader and on longfordleader.ie during January 2018

