Prices will be slashed by 24% for 24 hours at EJ Menswear on 'Black Friday'

As you may or not be aware ej menswear has been trading online with their store ejmenswear.com for around 2 years. The coming months however are going to be a bit different as they launch a new site just in time for ‘Black Friday’. (This year it is November 24)



EJ Menswear has invested significantly to upgrade its website and e-commerce offering, making it a major player in online retail.



Owner Eamonn Cunningham says online retail is continually evolving and upgrading our new site was something that needed to evolve too.



“It is important now to convey as best as possible online the same experience you receive in store. Personalisation will become part and parcel of shopping online and there will be a shift, which has begun already, towards mobile only customers with the proliferation of mobile devices.”



The site has a new fresh look with bespoke design and has added features for an improved customer experience. Customers who visit the ejmenswear.com will experience a faster site, high quality imagery, easy to manage navigation and seamless checkout.



With around 1,000 products available from suits, jackets, casual wear, shoes and accessories from quality brands such as Ralph Lauren, Farah, Gant, Superdry, Paul & Shark and many more, ejmenswear.com is certainly worth a visit for the fashion conscious male.



Eamonn believes the new ejmenswear.com will rival anything in online retail with the added bonus of guaranteed next day delivery anywhere in Ireland.



With the aforementioned ‘Black Friday’ just around the corner ej menswear’s new site couldn’t arrive at a better time for customers with ej menswear giving a whopping 24% OFF for 24 hours both in store and online.

So at midnight the doors of ej menswear will be flung open for 24 hours of discounts, deals and shopping madness!



In what promises to be a marathon event, both in – store and online at ejmenswear.com, prices will be slashed by 24% for 24 hours only!



Owner Eamonn Cunningham revealed their Black Friday plans, promising customers great prices and more availability of Black Friday items.

EJ Menswear’s Black Friday event will offer something for everyone with top brands such as Ralph Lauren, GANT, Farah, Ted Baker, Superdry and many more being greatly reduced.



With Christmas only weeks away customers will have from midnight to midnight to pick up amazing deals at the award-winning store.



Now in it’s third year at ej menswear, Black Friday has already become a pre – Christmas ritual, and the decision was made once again to open for 24 hours due to it’s popularity last year.

There are deals & discounts to be found across their vast collections of top quality brands.

Eamonn added, “Black Friday is a great opportunity for our customers to pick up some presents in the run up to Christmas, and get a great deal at the same time.” “ Opening for 24 hours means nobody misses out.”

So if you are up for some midnight shopping or even some early morning shopping then ej menswear’s Black Friday 24 hour shopping marathon is for you. But don’t forget, all deals & discounts are for 24 hours only.

Black Friday begins at ej menswear & ejmenswear.com on midnight Thursday and ends midnight Friday. Arrive early to avoid disappointment! See you there!

EJ Menswear, 11 Grattan Street, Sligo. (071) 9170824 Facebook.com/ejmenswearsligo