Win dinner for two in our Spice India, Longford competition

The very kind people at Spice India, Longford are offering you the opportunity to win dinner for two along with a bottle of wine.

Situated on Ballymahon Street, Spice India (tel: 043 33 49853) offer customers a delightful array of authentic cuisine in a stylish and contemporary setting.

So if you would like to win dinner for two and a bottle of win, all you have got to do is answer the following question :

On what street in Longford town would you find Spice India?

A. Dublin Street

B. Ballymahon Street

D. Great Water Street

You must email your answer to newsroom@longfordleader.ie and PLEASE don't forget to include 'Cafe India, Longford Competition' in the subject line of your email, along with your name, address and contact number.

Best of luck!

The closing date for replies is Monday, November 13 at 12 noon....