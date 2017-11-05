Bobby Kerr’s ‘Winning Back the High Street’ roadshow rolls into The Abbey Hotel Roscommon on Saturday, November 11.

For more than three years, Bobby has been all over Ireland seeing how cities and towns are faring since the economic recovery began. He talks to retailers both big and small. He meets business owners concerned citizens and always a local musician or two. 'Winning Back The High Street' is all about showcasing what a town has to offer.

Bobby’s finally coming to The Abbey Hotel Roscommon to gauge the temperature of business in the town where he’ll be talking to some of the town’s more quirky retailers as well as some of the well known locals.

You can be part of the live Newstalk broadcast audience on Saturday. Simply register HERE now as tickets are limited!

Here is the important information:

Doors: 9:30am SHARP so don't be late. The show is Live ON AIR from 10 - 12noon.

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by printing tickets OR having them downloaded on your Smart Phone. Maximum tickets 2 per person.

