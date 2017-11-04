Gyproc Ireland announces the creation of 14 new jobs at its Kingscourt factory
Gyproc Ireland has announced the creation of 14 new jobs at its Kingscourt factory
Gyproc, Ireland’s leading manufacturer of plaster and plasterboard and part of the Saint-Gobain group, has announced the creation of 14 new jobs at its manufacturing facility in Kingscourt, Co Cavan.
The announcement of the new jobs comes as Gyproc moves to a new four shift operation meaning the company now has the capability to manufacture on a 24/7 basis.
Recruitment for the 14 positions, which represents a 10% increase on the overall number of employees at Kingscourt, has already been completed with the additional shift coming into effect on Monday, November 6.
Brian Dolan, Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Construction Products in Ireland commented, “We are delighted to announce details of these 14 new positions today, which marks a key step in the continued growth and development of Gyproc in Ireland. The decision to move to a four shift pattern and recruit these additional employees will help us meet increasing demand from the construction sector as it continues to gather pace.”
You may also be interested in:
Longford Jobs News: Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers seeking a Building Services Site Project Coordinator
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on