Gyproc Ireland announces the creation of 14 new jobs at its Kingscourt factory

Gyproc, Ireland’s leading manufacturer of plaster and plasterboard and part of the Saint-Gobain group, has announced the creation of 14 new jobs at its manufacturing facility in Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

The announcement of the new jobs comes as Gyproc moves to a new four shift operation meaning the company now has the capability to manufacture on a 24/7 basis.

Recruitment for the 14 positions, which represents a 10% increase on the overall number of employees at Kingscourt, has already been completed with the additional shift coming into effect on Monday, November 6.

Brian Dolan, Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Construction Products in Ireland commented, “We are delighted to announce details of these 14 new positions today, which marks a key step in the continued growth and development of Gyproc in Ireland. The decision to move to a four shift pattern and recruit these additional employees will help us meet increasing demand from the construction sector as it continues to gather pace.”

