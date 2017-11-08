Longford Jobs News: Flood Precast looking to fill three positions

Flood Precast is a market leading Precast Concrete Producer specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of precast concrete products to the UK and Irish Markets.

Currently we have a requirement for following positions;

Transport Manager Export

The Position: Based at our Manufacturing Facility in Oldcastle, Co. Meath, the key responsibility of this role is to ensure scheduling and timely delivery of product to our customers in the UK. Building up a relationship and liaising with hauliers to ensure delivery schedules are met.



The Person: Strong confident communicator with the ability to work to tight deadlines in a pressurised environment. Team player and problem solver with excellent communication skills both written and verbal. Follow up and attention to detail is of key importance.



Experience/ Qualifications: Previous experience in a busy transport environment. Good working knowledge of relevant documentation, regulation and computer systems.

Quality Control Technician

The Position: Based at our Manufacturing Facility in Oldcastle, Co Meath, the key responsibility of this role is to assist in ensuring that the quality control activities specified in the Companies quality plans are undertaken at each stage of the manufacturing process so that our products meet the exact quality and specification required by our customers.



The Person: The successful candidate will be ambitious, highly motivated and will be required to demonstrate a defined sense of urgency. They will require an attention to detail and be methodical in all areas of record keeping and procedures. They will be a strong confident communicator capable of working within a team and delivering results.



Experience/ Qualifications: The ideal candidate will have a third level qualification in Civil, Structural or Manufacturing Engineering up to a minimum Diploma/ Ordinary Degree level. Whilst appropriate experience will be of benefit, it is not essential.



Field Sales Assistant



The Position: Based in the Midlands, the successful candidate will be selling our range of precast products to the local market.



The Person: An ambitious self-starter with good communication skills and an outgoing personality. Team player but with the ability to work on their own initiative.



Experience/ Qualifications: Experience in selling into the construction industry will be an advantage with relevant third level technical/ marketing qualification.

