Longford Jobs News: Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers seeking a Building Services Site Project Coordinator

Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers are seeking to appoint a Building Services Site Project Coordinator.

Job Description

Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers is a multi-disciplinary team of highly qualified Building Services Engineers with offices in Ireland and the U.K. We offer a range of engineering services including: building services design, project management, sustainability and low carbon consultancy.

We have recently been awarded a substantial project in the Westmeath / Longford area that will require experienced building services Engineers involved through the design process and site co-ordination.

The project is a major leisure and hospitality project, that offers a fantastic opportunity for the right engineering candidates to develop within Noel Lawler consulting Engineers. Potentially Engineers who would prefer to work near home.

The project runs for the next 18 months, but NLCE already have a significant client base in the midlands and will have ongoing opportunities in the area.

Ideally candidates should be proficient in REVIT and Autocad.

There is potential for both mechanical and Electrical Engineering bias as a number of candidates are being sought.

Key Requirements:

Third Level Diploma/Degree in Mechanical or Building Services Engineering .

* 5 years post graduate experience in the design of Mechanical / Electrical Services Engineering, preferably in a consultancy environment.



* Mechanical Experience in design of HVAC and Pipework systems, AutoCAD, Revit MEP is desirable



* Electrical Experience in Amtech, Dialux, Relux, AutoCAD, Revit MEP is desirable



*Experience of client, project team & contractor interaction



* Good communicator with the ability to work well with others in a multifunctional project team



* Proactive with a strong ability to work independently and without supervision



* Excellent level of attention to detail and accuracy



* Must be a self-motivated and willing to demonstrate initiative



Job Type: Fixed Term Contract

Please forward all CV’s to info@ncle.ie