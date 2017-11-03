Fabiani of Longford vying for Ireland’s National Store of the Year title

Retail Excellence, the largest retail industry representative organization in Ireland, will announce the National Store of the Year winner at a black-tie Awards banquet on Saturday, November 11 in the Malton Hotel, Killarney, County Kerry.

Fabiani of Longford is the only finalist in Longford in the shake up for the title which comprises retailers around the country in every sector within the Irish Retail Industry.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland.

Former “National Store of the Year” winners include Tilestyle, Applegreen, Arboretum, O’Briens Wines, Galvin For Men and Green Acres.

David Fitzsimons, Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented “Fabiani of Longford is a superb retail offering and we are delighted to see them progress to this stage of the competition. Their journey through our Awards process will culminate on November 11th in Killarney where we will announce our National Store of the Year Winner along with the sectoral winners”.

“Our Awards process is very thorough from start to finish. We started the process last May with over 600 store entries and visited each of the Top30 stores left in this competition with Echochamber, our UK Retail Excellence Consultant partners. As always, the competition is intense and with the coveted nature of the title every finalist has reached new heights in promoting retail excellence within their operations which makes it all the more difficult to select the overall winner. Unfortunately, there can only be one National Store of the Year but their journey to this point is testament to the hard work of the owners, their staff and investment in their retail operations.

“All of the Retail Excellence team are busy building the best event possible because our industry deserves ample recognition for the work they do in every village, town and city in Ireland in developing standards in the industry, keeping retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant.”

