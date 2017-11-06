Longford firm Butler Manufacturing Services joins forces with NUI Galway on Stormbreaker Defender

Longford firm Butler Manufacturing Services Ltd have opened their doors to engineering researchers from NUI Galway as part of a technology development project.

The group at NUI Galway have evaluated one of the company’s products, the BMS Stormbreaker Defender, which is a unique device capable of removing floating debris, grit/sand and oils/hydrocarbons from stormwater sewer systems.

“The opportunity to collaborate with NUI Galway and to access their expertise and facilities, allows us to optimise and evaluate the performance of our BMS Stormbreaker Defender”, said Seamus Butler, Managing Director of Butler Manufacturing Services.

The Longford County Councillor said he hoped the project would spawn the onset of a strong partnership between both the NUI Galway research team and BMS going forward.

“We are already in discussions with the University on an expanded exploration of this product into wastewater treatment,” he said.

The project, led by Dr Sean Mulligan and Dr Eoghan Clifford from NUI Galway, involved a comprehensive investigation of a full-scale model of the Stormbreaker Defender at the Hydraulic and Aerodynamics Laboratory at the University’s Alice Perry Engineering Building.

Following the experimental testing and analysis, using in-house cutting-edge equipment and instrumentation, the team generated substantial data sets representing the complex flow processes in the device which were used to validate its performance and develop new design tools for the Stormbreaker Defender.

Dr Sean Mulligan, Research Associate at the College of Engineering and Informatics at NUI Galway, said the opportunity for researchers to gain access to cutting-edge businesses such as BMS was simply too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It’s great to work with industry, and especially with indigenous Irish companies who are bringing innovative products to the world stage,” he said.

“We have a lot of expertise in fluid dynamics, wastewater treatment and commercialisation which allows us to bridge the gap between the laboratory and the field for companies like BMS.”

Dr Eoghan Clifford, lecturer at the College of Engineering and Informatics at NUI Galway, gave a similarly upbeat appraisal of the endeavour.

“The project is part of ongoing research undertaken at the department of civil engineering in collaboration with industry and highlights the significance of academic-industrial partnerships in pushing innovative ideas and theories developed by both universities and industry to solve real-world problems in the field,” he remarked.