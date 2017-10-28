Longford Chamber of Commerce HQ goes under the hammer with €150,000 guide price

The Longford Chamber of Commerce headquarters will go under the hammer at a public auction in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday, November 23 at 3.30pm with a guide price of €150,000.



Longford Chamber purchased the two-floor over basement building, known as the ‘Harbour House’ which is centrally located to the rear Market Square, twenty years ago, and at the Chamber AGM, members unanimously passed a motion from the directors of the property to sell the building.



Sherry FitzGerald McGill auctioneers have the carriage of sale and auctioneer Fintan McGill remarked, “We are delighted to offer for sale, by public auction, this strategically located prime commercial building.”



The ‘Harbour House is a listed building and it comprises five office suites, all presented in excellent condition, with communal canteen, together with excellent storage area located in the basement.



The building has been fully rewired in recent times together with up to date intruder alarm system and each office group is equipped with independent metered electrical supply.



This prime property has the added advantage of ten secure car parking spaces to the rear with extra area for development subject to planning permission.



The building has excellent broadband connection and telephones lines are connected to each office. Present rent roll is €7,200 under short lease.



The auction takes place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday, November 23 at 3.30pm and for more details contact Sherry FitzGerald McGill 043 33 45822.

