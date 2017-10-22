Athlone Institude of Technology receives capital investment for and innovative STEM building

The Chief Executive of the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA), Dr Joseph Ryan, welcomed the announcement this week of a signal major capital investment in higher education.

The announcement, made jointly by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton TD, and Minister for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor TD, promises funding for 11 major capital investment projects which will deliver brand new state of the art facilities to Institutes of Technology across the country.

“We are delighted to acknowledge this, the first major capital investment in the technological sector in ten years,” stated Dr Ryan.

“The sector has consistently out-performed itself despite core funding per student dropping by 22% in the seven-year period to 2015.

“Government has committed to address the current spending challenge and that work is underway; this complementary injection of capital funding into our Institutes of Technology will greatly enhance the student experience and will support the delivery of highest class education and training throughout the technological sector.”