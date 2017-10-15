Ryanair cancel all scheduled flights into and out of Ireland West Airport #Ophelia

Ryanair have cancelled all scheduled flights into and out of Ireland West Airport for Monday, October 16 due to Hurricane Ophelia.



Ryanair released the following statement;

Ryanair regret to advise customers that due to adverse weather expected in Ireland on Monday, October 16, they have been forced to cancel a number of flights into and out of Irish airports. As a result Ryanair have cancelled all schedule flights into and out of Ireland West Airport for Monday, October 16. Flights cancelled are as follows.

- FR6673 & FR6674 to and from Liverpool

- FR805 & FR806 to and from London Stansted

- FR8142 & FR8143 to and from London Luton

- FR1742 & FR1743 to and from East Midlands

- FR807 & FR808 to and from London Stansted

Ryanair sincerely apologises for any delays or inconvenience caused by these disruptions which are outside of their control.

Passengers scheduled to travel on the above flights are advised NOT to travel to the airport. To rebook your cancelled flight for free or request a refund for your affected flight please visit HERE

Ireland West Airport will publish updates on the remainder of our flight schedule for Monday, October 16 on their website HERE as they receive them from their airline partners.

