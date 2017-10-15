World Spine day and Open Week at Bradley Clinic, Longford

It is a time where Chiropractors give back to the public by holding events, talks and providing complimentary assessments to the public.

At Bradley Clinic our team of Chiropractors and Physiotherapists will be offering complimentary consultations for the week of October 16 to 20, allowing members of the public to attend the clinic to have any ongoing long or short-term spinal, joint and muscle complaints assessed or if you would like to just have an assessment performed we are here to help and answer any questions or queries that you may have.



Why Is Our Spine So Important?

Our spines are the structure that surrounds the spinal cord, and is extremely important as the spinal cord connects to the brain and is the pathway that allows our brain to interact with the entire rest of the body i.e. all the muscles in the body, organs, and all other systems within the body, and this is the reason, why it is so important to maintain a healthy spine. At Bradley Clinic one of our main aims is to insure you are looking after your spine, joints, and muscles, by using Chiropractic and Physiotherapy Care.

It's a great opportunity to get that niggle in your back or neck, pain down your leg or headache assessed and diagnosed or to just to ask questions and begin looking after yourself.

Chiropractors are one of the most qualified practitioners in dealing with our spines and joint and muscle complaints, with the ability to assess, diagnose, take and read x-rays and interpret spinal MRI scans and our Physiotherapists look after the diagnosis and treatment of muscles and soft tissues surrounding the spine and the rest of the body.

If you would like to have a complimentary assessment this is the time to schedule and start to look after yourself. Please call 1890-815-684 to schedule an appointment.