SuperValu Food Academy: Supporting local goes a long way for Longford producers

Longford based Herterich Artisan Butchers Ltd and Richmount Cordial Company are both part of the SuperValu Food Academy initiative and SuperValu is calling on shoppers to help give these local businesses a big chance by adding one of their products to their weekly shopping lists.



The SuperValu Food Academy is a joint initiative between Ireland’s leading Irish grocery retailer, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Office Network and since its inception in 2014, the programme has supported hundreds of start-up small food producers the length and breadth of Ireland including two Longford producers as they begin their journey from their kitchen to the supermarkets.





As a direct result of the award-winning initiative, over 350 food start-ups are now currently on-shelves in their local SuperValu store, two of which are Longford based.



This has resulted in incredible sales of over €32 million for the national Food Academy programme and has led to the creation of more than 1,500 jobs.



The Food Academy is making great strides and was recently awarded the Ruban d’Honneur at the highly prestigious European Business Awards for being “the most socially innovative initiative in the competition”.



This year alone, SuperValu has continued to reinforce its genuine commitment to local by supporting 77 new local, small food producers in its innovative Food Academy programme. That represents a significant 28% increase on last year’s number of small Irish food producers who have products stocked on SuperValu shelves across the country.



As SuperValu takes a lead role in the food industry by nurturing hundreds of these small food producers around the country by acting as mentors and providing them with strong retail and marketing advice, the programme has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the landscape of the Irish food industry.



With a wide range of products available from the SuperValu Food Academy, there are plenty of ways customers can support and help make a fundamental difference for local Irish businesses.





Kenneth O’Connor, SuperValu’s Food Academy Project Manager commented, “As the number one supporter of the Irish food industry, we source from over 1800 Irish suppliers. The Food Academy programme is a key pillar of our support for local and we’re proud to now have a total of 354 small Irish food companies well on the road to success, with their products on shelf in SuperValu stores. The programme continues to go from strength to strength while also allowing us to nurture small producers to ensure their growth.



"We’re calling on our loyal customers to help us support these independent Irish producers and help give them a big chance by adding one extra product to from the Food Academy range to their shopping lists. From Herterich Artisan Butchers Ltd’s handcrafted cooked meats to Richmount Cordial Company’s naturally delicious elderflower cordial, there really is something for everyone from our vast range of Food Academy products.”