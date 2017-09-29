Longford/Westmeath TD Robert Troy says Bus Éireann needs to get to grips with service disruption

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport Robert Troy TD has warned that Bus Éireann needs to overcome the recent spate of disruption to routes if passengers are to retain confidence in its services.

Deputy Troy made the comments following a week of disruption to services in Cavan, Meath, Westmeath, Monaghan and Kildare.

“Thousands of passengers have been left without a reliable bus service over the last week in large parts of the country. Passengers have reported that many Bus Éireann services have been running severely behind schedule. In many instances buses have simply failed to show up entirely,” said Deputy Troy.

“This issue seems to arise as a result of changes to rostering arrangements at the company alongside alternations to some existing services. Workers have reported that they were not adequately consulted in the lead up to the changes and this has led to a great deal of uncertainty which in turn has led to the current disruption.

“I met with management at Bus Éireann yesterday and stressed the need for this issue to be resolved without delay. The current disruption is undermining people’s confidence in Bus Éireann services. The workers have a pivotal role to play in overcoming the service problems that the company is currently experiencing and I believe with the right consultation this will be achieved.

“I believe a monitoring committee should be put in place to oversee the implementation of the new rosters. This committee should be made up of representatives from workers and management and its members should be tasked with ironing out any issues that have arisen as a result of the changes. The committee should focus on restoring the reliability of services while respecting the rights of workers,” concluded Deputy Troy.