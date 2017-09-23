Longford business on shortlist of nominees for the third annual Pakman Awards

Renowned Drumlish and Longford business, Mulleadys Ltd, have been announced amongst the shortlist of nominees for the third annual Pakman Awards, powered by Repak (#PakmanAwards2017).

Mulleadys are shortlisted in the 'Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year' category alongside Dillon Waste and Thornton Recycling. It is the second year in-a-row that Mulleadys have been shortlisted for a Pakman award.

The Pakman Award, which is the overall winner’s prize, will be presented on the night at the Intercontinental Hotel on Thursday, October 26.



This award is applicable to each winner from the 13 categories and will be judged based on the outstanding contribution made through environmental and sustainability efforts.

The Pakman Award is one of the highest accolades any organisation, company, community group or individual in Ireland can achieve for their environmental and sustainability efforts. For a full list of categories see the list below;

This year is the inaugural year of the ‘Innovation in Waste Management’ award judged by Dragon’s Den Star and business woman, Chanelle McCoy.



Chanelle’s extensive experience as an entrepreneur and successful business owner made her an esteemed choice to judge the new category in which this year’s finalists are Body & Soul Event Creations, Conscious Cup Campaign and Waste Matters Ireland.

Commenting on the 2017 Pakman Awards nominations announcement was CEO of Repak, Séamus Clancy said: “The Pakman Awards are going from strength to strength and this year received the highest number of entries yet. We are thrilled to see businesses, community groups and individuals from all over Ireland putting innovative and inspiring waste management practices into place and are proud to showcase these excellent initiatives on a broader scale."

“The awards promise to be a wonderful night, particularly given that Repak is celebrating twenty years of packaging recycling success this year. Repak members alongside the public and other advocates of recycling have made a real difference, placing Ireland as one of Europe’s top performers for packaging recycling. On behalf of our sponsors, we look forward to welcoming all finalists to the awards on October 26,”