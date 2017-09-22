New to Ballymahon Neil F Farrell & Co Solicitors

The official opening of Neil F Farrell & Co Solicitors, Main Street, Ballymahon takes place on Friday, September 22 from 6pm to 8pm.

As you enter the town of Ballymahon the first thing you notice is how busy the town is and the number of new premises which have opened in the past year or two.

One of these premises is Neil F Farrell & Co Solicitors which has a bright colourful facade and is located right next door to the Bank of Ireland on Main Street.

Neil is from Newtowncashel and still lives in the parish with his wife Tara and their three young children. He is originally from a farming background having previously run the family farm in conjunction with his father Peter. Neil obtained an Engineering Degree from AIT and he worked as a site manager on various residential and commercial construction projects mostly based in Dublin.

However, Neil had always had a deep interest in the Law and decided to embark on it as a profession. Why did he choose Law?

“Law was always an area that fascinated me and the fact that it overlaps with almost every facet of our lives makes it a very demanding but interesting profession, no two days are the same and I love that”.

To gain the required experience he attended Blackhall Place for training and worked with two different busy general practice law firms in Dublin before qualifying as a solicitor. After qualifying he continued to work in Dublin. “The work load was demanding but the trade-off was that you were exposed to a very varied caseload ranging from High Court Litigation and personal insolvency right through to sale and purchase of residential property”

So why did he choose Ballymahon to open his new Legal Practice?

“Having a young family in Longford meant that Dublin was only a medium term option and I was always going to try and find work closer to home. My daily commute to Dublin took me through the town and I was struck over the years how the appearance of the town had really been enhanced and how it seemed to be bucking the trend of other rural towns. Being my own boss always appealed to me and I saw the town of Ballymahon and its large hinterland as a perfect location to forge ahead on my own. The Center Parcs development was an important factor but not the only one as I firmly believe that Agriculture and small to medium sized businesses are still the backbone of rural Ireland. Having said that tourism has great potential in the area and money spent in a local economy stays in a local economy.”

How is he finding life running a solicitor’s practice?

“Well it’s demanding but very exciting at the same time, you’re a small business owner as well as a solicitor. What has really given me a lift are the genuine good wishes of people from Newtowncashel and Ballymahon and the support of other business owners in the town and surrounding areas.”

Why should people choose Neil F Farrell & Co?

“People can be reluctant to seek legal advice as they fear it will be too expensive, I am always up front with clients about costs. My first consultation is a no obligation one and I am acutely aware of the need for discretion and sensitivity when my clients approach me with an issue. Coming from a farming background I know first-hand the legal issues that can arise around family farms, and if proper estate planning is not in place, the unnecessary financial and emotional costs that this can bring.

We are a small firm and from a client’s point of view that’s a good thing. When you ring the office, you know you will speak directly with the person who knows your issue inside out and who will fight tirelessly for you and your family.”

SERVICES PROVIDED BY NEIL FARRELL & CO



* Sale & purchase of residential property, Farm transfers and leases.

* Wills Probate & Estate planning.

* Enduring Power of Attorney.

* Personal Injury Litigation.

* Debt collection and defence.

* Employment Law.

* Family Law.

WEB: www.neilfarrell.ie