Longford/Westmeath TD Robert Troy to hold public meeting on Action Plan for Jobs

Members of the Mullingar community, including business leaders, employees and other key stakeholders, will have the opportunity to submit their ideas on the Government’s Action Plan for Jobs at a special forum organised by local Fianna Fáil TD, Robert Troy on Tuesday, September 19 upstairs in the Market House at 7.30pm.

The public meeting will be chaired by Senator Padraic Ó Ceidigh, a founder of Aer Arann and one of Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, Deputy Troy added:

“This is a great opportunity for everyone in the Mullingar area to give their opinion on the Government’s Action Plan for Jobs.

“I have my own opinions on the problems with this Action Plan, but it’s important that we hear everyone’s views on the plan to ensure that sensible, proactive plans are put in place to improve employment opportunities for towns in regional Ireland such as Mullingar and Athlone.

“I am urging all those with ideas and opinions on how to kick-start the regional economy to come along on the night and ensure that they are heard,” concluded Troy.