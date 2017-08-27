Longford patients invited to nominate their dentist for Dentist of the Year Award

Longford people are invited to nominate their dentist or dental team for the ‘Sensodyne Sensitive Dentist of the Year Awards’ if they believe they have gone above and beyond normal patient care in treating them.

From a regular check-up to an emergency treatment to treating a nervous patient to showing empathy and compassion in a difficult situation, all nominations that show excellent patient care and sensitivity are welcome.



Patients who nominate a regional winning dentist or dental team will receive a gift of €500, while the patient who nominates the overall winner will receive a further €1,000.

The deadline for nominations which can be made at www.sensodynesensitivedentist.ie is midnight on Saturday, September 30.



“The great thing about these awards is that nominations are made by patients through telling their own individual stories and experiences,” says Elaine Hughes, Assistant Chief Executive, Irish Dental Association.”



An independent panel of judges will adjudicate on the nominations and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin in early December.