Longford start-ups urged to enter Google funding competition

Google is calling for Longford Startups to apply for a position on its Adopt a Startup Autumn 2017 programme, the online application process which opened yesterday Monday, July 31, and will close on August 9.

It forms part of Google's commitment to supporting the Startup community in Ireland. With 30 positions on the programme up for grabs the full list of companies selected will be revealed at the end of August.

This is an opportunity for ambitious entrepreneurs from across Longford to receive hands on mentoring from experienced Google employees over a 12 week period and attend an exclusive programme of lectures and workshops at the company’s Dublin HQ, learning insights and strategies to position your company for new growth opportunities.

Interested Startups should submit their entry here.

At the end of the 12 weeks, participating companies will make a pitch to a panel of senior executives and industry experts, with the winning company receiving €10,000 of AdWords credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Platform for Startups program which comes with $100,000 of Google Cloud credit. Seven runners-up will also be eligible for the program, along with $20,000 Google Cloud Credits while one company will also win 6 months free hot desking in DogPatch Labs, Google For Entrepreneurs Tech Hub partner.

With just 30 places up for grabs, companies are being urged to get their applications in early, before the closing date of August 9. The successful companies chosen and announced at the programme launch on August 31.

Launching the call for entries were former winners Wes Roddy, Collette Doyle, Luca Boschin from Logo Grab with Paddy Flynn, Google Ireland.

Paddy Flynn, Director, Google said: “We’re delighted with the impact Adopt A Start Up has achieved since we launched in 2014. We’ve worked with great companies, led by fantastic entrepreneurs who are doing really innovative work and creating jobs in their local communities."

“This is an intense programme covering topics like Digital Strategy, Search Quality, Design Thinking, Export, and Google Analytics. We expect a lot from participants, so applicants need to be ready to have a high level of engagement with the programme, but they will learn much to benefit their business,” he added.

Dublin company LogoGrab, whose technology is used to identify brands imagery in images and video took home the crown in the 2017 Spring Adopt A Start Up following a dragons den style final held in Google’s EMEA headquarters in Dublin.

Speaking about Adopt A Startup, Luca Boschin, CEO, LogoGrab said: “The programme gave us insider knowledge from the experts, which allowed us to optimise our Google AdWords account, thus leading to better quality inbound leads."

"The programme also pushed us to have an external mindset when analysing our branding and consumer journey and helped us to acknowledge and address any barriers our customers were facing. Using this knowledge we have continued to adapt and optimise our marketing, to give a streamlined and professional communication to the right people at the right time.”

