Engineering organisations in Longford encouraged to celebrate achievements and skill

Engineers Ireland is calling on engineering organisations in Longford to showcase and celebrate their achievements and skill by submitting an entry to the 2017 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards, held in association with ESB.



Now in its 8th year, the Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards are presented annually in recognition of the achievements of engineers who have demonstrated exceptional engineering skills through their work.



As well as identifying leaders within the engineering industry, the awards provide an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the invaluable contribution the engineering profession makes to society and applaud the innovation and quality of work produced by engineers both at home and abroad.



Longford was to the fore at the 2016 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards ceremony with Granard-based company Onesynergy named as runners-up in the Technical Innovation of the Year Award category for the development of an innovative, energy-efficient air-system.



The revolutionary Onesynergy PAVEL system is an exhaust cowl that reduces the total energy consumption of an air extraction system. The PAVEL accomplishes this through a proprietary technology – a uniquely designed and patented cowl that utilises The Coandă Effect - a combination of air inducement and vortices that generate a negative pressure at the neck of the cowl - thus drawing air from any connected duct or space and exhausting to the outside. This results in significant energy savings and a reduction in carbon emissions.



Categories open for entry at the 2017 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards include the flagship Engineering Project of the Year, sponsored by Transport Infrastructure Ireland; the Geoscience Ireland Award, sponsored by Geoscience Ireland; the Local Authority Engineering Initiative Award; the Technical Innovation Award and special awards in the fields of Heritage and Conservation and Engineering Education.



Nominations are also welcome in the International Engineer of the Year Award. This award aims to acknowledge the contribution of the Irish engineering diaspora by recognising the excellent work of Irish engineers around the world.



Encouraging organisations from all disciplines of engineering in Longford to enter, Caroline Spillane, Director General, Engineers Ireland, said:



“We are pleased to announce that the 2017 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards are now open for entry. In addition to identifying leaders within the Irish engineering industry, the awards honour the pioneering work that is carried out by Irish engineers both at home and abroad. I would encourage Longford based engineers and engineering organisations to celebrate their achievements and submit an entry to the 2017 Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards."



The deadline for entry to the 2017 awards is 12 noon on Monday, September 11. A black-tie ceremony to showcase, celebrate and announce the winners will take place in Dublin on Friday, November 10.



For further information on the Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards and details on how to enter see: http://www.engineersireland.ie/awards/excellence-awards.aspx.