Courses in Longford Women’s Link

Are you currently working or seeking to work in business, management, or administration? Longford Women Link (LWL) and IT Carlow–Faculty of Lifelong Learning, propose to run a Higher Certificate in Business at LWL from September 2017 to May 2019.
This programme will provide an opportunity for students to study for the award of NFQ Level 6 Higher Certificate in Business.
On successful completion students may progress to year 3 of the Bachelor of Business (Honours) in Management degree programme or Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Marketing. Students can also receive exemptions for successful completion of individual modules.
Entry requirements: For those under 23, Level 6 entry criteria. For those over the age of 23, applications will be classed as mature students and are assessed on a case by case basis.
Subjects: Year 1 - Financial Accounting 1, Quantitative Techniques, Economics 1, Management Business Applications 1, Communications.
Year 2 - Financial Accounting 2, Human Resource Management, Management Accounting, Business Law, Marketing, Business Applications 2.
Start Date: September 2017 – 2 nights 7pm to 10pm per week (Mon & Wed) plus some Saturdays.
Course Location: Longford Women’s Link
Fees: This course is part funded by The Ireland Funds. Normal fee: €2290 year 1. Fees are now €1290 or learners can avail of a €300 discount if fees are paid before the start of the course. Discount fee €990
For more information contact 043 33 41511 or refer to www.lwl.ie
Special Needs Assisting, QQI Level 5
Now taking bookings for class starting September 2017 – delivered on a Monday evening and some Saturdays.
Special Needs Assisting, QQI Level 6
Now taking booking for class starting September 2017- delivered over 5 Saturdays.
Retails Skills – QQI Level 4
This course is for those wishing to explore or work in retail and want to gain an introduction to the area. This programme starts in September 2017 on a part time basis at Longford Women’s Link.
If you are interested in partaking in this course please email mentor@lwl.ie or call 043 33 41511.
