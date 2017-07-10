€850,000 in capital funding to support apprenticeship programmes at AIT

The funding will enable Athlone IT to purchase equipment and carry out enabling works for the implementation of new syllabi for apprenticeships in Heavy Vehicle Mechanics and Plumbing.

The funding is being provided by the Department of Education and Skills through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).



Minister of State, Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said the recently published Action Plan to expand Apprenticeship and Traineeship in Ireland sets out how state agencies, education and training providers and employers will work together to deliver on the Action Plan for Education’s commitments on the expansion of apprenticeship and traineeship in the period to 2020.

Minister Moran added: “This supports the Government’s objective to expand apprenticeships and traineeships in the period to 2020 and ensure they are an attractive path for people to take. We plan to more than double the number of annual Apprenticeship and Traineeship registrations to 14,000 by 2020.

“Apprenticeships and traineeships give an exciting career path for many young people. As well as modernising existing apprenticeships we are also focused on supporting the development of new programmes.

“It is very important that this sector is catered for and expanded in a major way. Apprenticeships are key to a recovering economy and I am delighted to part of Government that recognises this,” said Minister Moran.

“A key commitment set out in the plan for this year was the issuing of a second call for apprenticeship proposals to refresh the pipeline of proposals already established through the first call. The second call opened on May 4 and will remain open until September 1.

“The Government is also urging employers to come forward with new apprenticeship proposals that can be developed to meet the skill needs in their sectors.”