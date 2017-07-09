GAA names Ericsson as official technology partner

Ericsson will advise the GAA on all ICT-related matters and optimize mobile connectivity at the Croke Park stadium in Dublin to bring fans closer to the action.

Ericsson will help the GAA to maintain Croke Park’s reputation as one of the world’s leading stadiums through the implementation of future-proof, scalable and functional technology that enhances patrons’ match-day experiences for generations to come.

Aogán Ó Fearghail, President of the GAA, says: “Connectivity and mobility enable new experiences in an emerging internet of sport. With Ericsson’s expertise, Croke Park will become a stadium of the future and a leader of sports technology.”

John Griffin, Head of Ericsson Ireland, says: “Croke Park holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Irish people everywhere and in the year when we celebrate 60 years of Ericsson’s presence in Ireland we are delighted to partner with the GAA and show our commitment to the Irish society. With more than 40 percent of the world’s mobile traffic passing through network equipment supplied by Ericsson, we are perfectly positioned to support the GAA in meeting growing demands, improving stadium connectivity, and ensuring the best possible digital experience for fans.”

In working with the GAA, Ericsson will draw on a wealth of innovative best practices gained from working on similar projects around the world. Most recently, Ericsson deployed stadium experiences for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil and for the European football championships in France.



Combining technology leadership, global expertise and the local knowledge of an innovative team of 1,360 employees based in Athlone and Dublin will ensure a memorable experience for all visitors to Croke Park.

Another feature of the partnership will see Ericsson sponsor Croke Park’s famous Skyline tour, which offers unrivalled views of Dublin from high atop the stadium.