Cavan woman Patricia Reilly gets top EU job

A seasoned Brussels player, Ms Reilly now becomes Deputy Chief of Staff (or Deputy Chef de Cabinet) for EU Commissioner for Education Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics.

Patricia will be guiding EU policy on Higher Education and Schools and will have a key role in negotiating with the European Parliament and the Council.



Patricia's appointment is in the tradition of prominent roles for the Irish at EU level with remarkable success for Irish nationals over the years, relative to their numbers.

A veterinary surgeon and qualified barrister, Patricia Reilly is well-known in science and research circles from her days working with Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, at the time the EU's Commissioner for research and innovation.



She was key in helping to push through the EU's €80 billion research fund Horizon 2020 and getting gender equality integrated as a priority.



Patricia is a Board Member of the National Tyndall Institute, and remains responsible for the Commission's in-house research body and its 3000 scientists, the European Joint Research Centre.



Educated in Our Lady's Bower Athlone, UCD and King's Inns, Patricia is married to Gavin O'Sullivan, music producer and co-founder of Wide Open Opera.