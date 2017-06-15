€60m Regional Enterprise Development Fund open for Longford applications

On Friday, June 23, a regional information session will be hosted by Enterprise Ireland for those interested in obtaining further information, and those who may be interested in submitting applications under the new Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

The event will take place at the Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore from 10.30am-12.30pm, and booking is not required.

The competitive funding has been provided by the Department of Jobs, through Enterprise Ireland and is a key action to support the Regional Action Plan for Jobs and the Action Plan for Rural Development.

The Fund is aimed at accelerating economic recovery in every part of the country by delivering on the potential of local and regional enterprise strengths. The Fund will support significant collaborative regional initiatives to build on specific industry sectoral strengths and improve enterprise capability, thereby driving job creation.

Under a competitive process, Enterprise Ireland is now seeking applications for funding under four streams with varying investment levels:

Major Change Projects - €2m up to €5m per project

Regionally Significant Projects - €250,000 up to €2m per project

Local & Community Enterprise Development Projects - €50,000

up to €250,000 per project

Industry Clusters - €50,000 up to €250,000 per project

Mick Brougham, Regional Director of the Midlands and Mid-East Regions at Enterprise Ireland said, “A key role of Enterprise Ireland is supporting enterprise development. This fund will provide an important infrastructural mechanism to drive growth in developing enterprise across all regions. The fund will also support the development of industry clusters which will facilitate knowledge transfer, innovation and collaboration among organisations. These are important drivers of enterprise growth and job creation, and we look forward to supporting more regionally-based projects through this initiative.”

The Regional Action Plans for Jobs seek to build on the strengths and opportunities in each region and to build a regional ecosystem including a diversity of companies and sectors, sectoral clusters, a spirit of innovation and collaboration, a good physical and digital infrastructure and appropriate research and technology capability.

Details of the competitive process are available on Enterprise Ireland’s website www.enterprise-ireland.com.

The closing date for the first call for Streams 1,2,3 and 4 is 3pm Friday, August 18, 2017.

