Good news for Longford holidaymakers as you can ‘roam like at home’ across EU

Under the EU rules Irish mobile network providers will not be allowed to charge more to their customers for voice, SMS and data services while roaming in the European Union than what they pay for the same services at home.





Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten, T.D. said: “From today shock roaming bills will come to an end. “Roam Like at Home” means that when travelling in the EU, all of us will be able to call, send text messages or surf the web on our mobiles for the same price that we pay at home.



"Ireland has been fighting hard at the EU negotiating table to bring an end to exorbitant mobile roaming bills for Irish people travelling in the EU and today is a result of all that hard work by officials in my Department. The new system is a win for consumers and will streamline their mobile phone use at home and abroad. It is a good day for Irish mobile phone users.”

Minister Naughten added: “I met with all the main mobile operators yesterday and asked them to give me an assurance that they will be fully compliant with the new rules and are ready for these new changes. I was adamant that costs should not be passed down to consumers in respect of the market effects of ‘Roam Like at Home’ and technically the same level of service must be offered as that experienced at home. Abolishing retail roamingsurcharges is an essential step towards ensuring that telecom rules support the establishment of a digital single market across the Union for the benefit of all of us.”

“This deal will be transparent. Customers will receive an SMS upon arrival in an EU country with a reminder of their data roaming allowance and the surcharges that may apply if the free allowance is exceeded. Once 80% of the allowance is used, a further SMS will issue, and a further one again when the limit is reached. Surcharges may apply beyond that point. I can confirm that ComReg will monitor and regulate the situation closely to ensure full compliance by mobile operators here in Ireland,” concluded Minister Naughten.