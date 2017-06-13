Longford tourism providers focus on delivering the best visitor experience

This new workshop, which was delivered to 22 tourism trade members, was designed to ensure that tourism businesses in Ireland's Ancient East are armed with the knowledge they need to position the region as a must see experience destination.



The workshop focused on providing practical knowledge to staff on how they can help visitors make the most of their stay, how they can cross promote local businesses to encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more in the local area, and what techniques they can use to promote the area, and Ireland’s Ancient East effectively.