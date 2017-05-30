Launch of Ireland’s Business Person of the Month Award

A new monthly award to mark excellence and outstanding achievement among Irish business leaders has been launched by The Irish Times.

The inaugural Irish Times Business Person of the Month Award, in association with KPMG, will start next month with the announcement of the June winner.

The Awards will be open to Irish business leaders both at home and abroad, as well as international executives leading major companies in Ireland.

Welcoming the development, Liam Kavanagh, the Managing Director of The Irish Times said the Awards would recognise Irish and international business leaders who are building and growing dynamic businesses.

“We are pleased to welcome KPMG as our partner in this initiative. The Awards will acknowledge the people who are changing the way we do business and mark their pursuit of business excellence. They will celebrate their business success, their entrepreneurship as well as their record of corporate achievement in Ireland and abroad.”

Shaun Murphy, Managing Partner, KPMG in Ireland commented: “We're delighted to partner with The Irish Times in this awards programme. These awards will highlight achievement in leadership, teamwork and business performance. I have no doubt that the recipients will act as role models for Irish enterprise.”

Each month a winner will be selected by The Irish Times’ team of business journalists, led by Business Editor Ciarán Hancock. The Awards will culminate in an annual gala awards night where the Business Person of the Year will be chosen by an independent panel of judges.

For more information go to http://www.irishtimes.com/businessawards.