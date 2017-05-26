Retail Excellence connect with Twitter to support 100 member retailers

Retail Excellence this week partnered with Twitter to provide training and support for over 100 member retailers across different sectors from fashion to electrical, food and pharmacy.

Leading Irish retailers gained fantastic insights into how Twitter can be best utilized to improve their reach, turn views into sales, gain customers and brand loyalty. Key insights into efficient leveraging of the platform across organic, paid and personal perspectives were all covered over the morning briefing. Best in class examples were highlighted and the retailer Q&A sessions with member company Paddy Power on the day provided excellent learning opportunities for all involved.

Speaking about the education session, David Campbell, eCommerce Manager at Retail Excellence said, “I am delighted to see Retail Excellence partner with Twitter on this fantastic initiative. With an expected €598 billion to be spent online across Europe for 2017 we aim to empower and support Irish retailers get a slice of this pie.

“Our members gained crucial insights into how they can effectively utilize Twitter to generate positive brand awareness across organic, paid and personal perspectives which will help drive sales for their business.”

“Irish retailers continue to progress strongly online across multiple sectors including pharmacy, fashion and food etc. Twitter plays a crucial role for businesses in Ireland and is becoming increasingly popular as it continues to evolve, making it easier for retailers to use this fantastic tool. The partnership between Retail Excellence and Twitter will help Irish retailers grow their business and learn how to create a more positive user experience for consumers” David Campbell concluded.

Catherine Bennett “We are delighted to be partnering with Retail Excellence, to educate and empower retail brands on the power of Twitter. Sharing insights on who uses Twitter in Ireland and showcasing best in class brand examples to inspire content creation for their business.”