There will be an event in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday June 1 from 10am to 5pm, where local suppliers can meet the Center Parcs team.

There they will be in a position to find out what opportunities there are to become a supplier to Center Parcs Longford Forest when it opens in 2019.

There will also be an event in the Mullingar Park Hotel from 8am to 12pm and 3pm to 7pm.