Virgin Media calls on Longford entrepreneurs to enter Voom Pitch and win €6,000

Richard Branson has called on Longford entrepreneurs to enter Ireland and the UK’s largest pitching competition, Voom Pitch, as the competition takes to the road for the first time ever since its inception in 2011.

Over the next six months, the Voom Tour Bus will be travelling across Ireland and the UK in search of the next great business idea.

Virgin Media are encouraging budding entrepreneurs to attend the Voom Tour pit-stop in Ireland, which will take place at TechConnect Live 2017 in the RDS, Dublin on May 31.



This event will give them the information needed to make the perfect pitch, what to include in their video and the secrets of previous winners.



Anyone wishing to attend or pitch at the TechConnect Live event should register for FREE through Virgin Media at https://www.virginmedia.ie/ business/events.

The national Voom competition will return in March 2018 and will again provide the chance to win a share of €1.2 million in prizes.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said: “The Voom Bus is going on tour to seek out brilliant entrepreneurs and to help them break down the business barriers in their way. We’re bringing the Voom Tour into communities and challenging people to put aside their fears and pitch their business ideas as we travel across Ireland and the UK. The Voom Tour is a fantastic way for people to get started on what could be the most significant journey of their business life.”

Paul Farrell, Vice President for Virgin Media Commercial, added: “Last year was the first year of Voom in Ireland and what a success it was with 10% of shortlisted entries Irish ventures. Our recent Virgin Media Business Insights Report found a confident business community growing sales at home and abroad, increasing employment, developing new products and services, and investing in digital technologies and online strategies to drive their potential. 86% of respondents rated their growth prospects for 2017-18 as good / very good, with revenue expected to grow by 19% this year.



"Voom Pitch couldn’t come at a better time for these companies. It is an entirely merit based programme so the most innovative, disruptive and original business concepts are the ones that could make it to the top and ultimately present their case to Richard Branson in person. It’s a great way of trialling your business plan and your market entry strategy. We’re really looking forward to welcoming the Voom Tour to Ireland on May 31 and helping the brightest and the best Irish companies to perfect their pitching ahead of national competition.”

The Voom Tour

The tour, which will see Voom visit Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dundee, Edinburgh, Manchester Newscastle and Winchester will offer start-ups a chance to win a regional prize of €6,000 and one of ten opportunities to meet and receive advice from Richard Branson by pitching their idea at the tour stop.