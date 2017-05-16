Shoppers at Iceland supermarket in Longford will have opportunity to assist Alzheimer Society

Shoppers in the Iceland store in Longford, and in Iceland stores across the country, will have the opportunity to help the fundraising efforts The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

The ASI which helps to provide supports and services for the 55,000 people with dementia and their carers in Ireland has entered into a new partnership agreement with the supermarket chain Iceland.





As part of the corporate partnership agreement with the ASI, Iceland will provide fundraising collection points at the end of shopping tills in their stores in the heart of local communities across Ireland.

Support from corporate partners is a vital part of ASI’s fundraising and helps the organisation to provide dementia-specific services and supports and to advocate for the rights and needs of all people living with dementia and their carers across Ireland.

The ASI is the national leader in advocating for and providing dementia-specific supports and services and each year the organisation provides more than one million hours of community-based dementia-specific care throughout Ireland.

The ASI provides a number of support and services to people with dementia and their carers across Ireland including Day Care, Home Care, Family Carer Training and Dementia Advisers.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland CEO Pat McLoughlin commented, “The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is delighted that Iceland has decided to come on board as a corporate partner. We are delighted that Iceland will be providing fundraising collection points for our organisation at the end of shopping tills in all of their stores across Ireland. The money that will be generated will make a real and lasting difference to the lives of people in local communities living with dementia around Ireland. The money raised will also help to support vital lifelines across our range of services including Day Care, Home Care, Family Carer Training and Dementia Advisers. One in two of us will know someone who has been diagnosed with dementia that could be your mother, father, uncle, aunt, sibling or friend.”

Managing Director of Iceland Ireland Ron Metcalfe said, “Iceland Ireland is thrilled to partner with The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and help to not only raise vital funds, but also to bring awareness to the community. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland serves many people across Ireland in similar geographical areas to our stores and many of our customers and employees have friends or relatives who, at some time, have been supported by this charity.”