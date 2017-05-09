Tyrone GAA supremo Mickey Harte leads star studded line-up at Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town event in Lanesboro

Tyrone All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte will lead a star studded GAA line-up for the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town event in Lanesboro Community College on Friday, May 12 from 5pm to 8pm.

Harte, who led Tyrone to Sam Maguire Cup glory in 2003, 2005 and 2008, is guest speaker at Friday’s eagerly anticipated Business, Community and Sports Expo for Lanesboro/Ballyleague and he will also be joined in a panel discussion by Longford senior football boss Denis Connerton and Roscommon inter-county star Diarmuid Murtagh.

That panel discussion will be chaired by Benny O’Brien of Shannonside Radio and it should prove very lively and insightful as the GAA Championship gets underway.



Bank of Ireland is investing in excess of €1.2 million in its Enterprise Town initiative in 2017. The initiative aims to promote enterprise and drive business momentum for local businesses and the wider sports and social community in the locality by connecting residents with all the town has to offer. Events are free to attend and are open to both customers and non-customers of Bank of Ireland.



Over the course of Friday evening over 50 exhibitors will display a wide variety of products and services, and Bank of Ireland is calling on those living and working in Lanesboro and Ballyleague to come and support these local businesses.

In addition to the sports panel discussion, other highlights will be a display from Lanesboro Karate Club members, musical entertainment from Lanesboro Community College band, a presentation from Aidan Lennon about how to stay safe online, Bizworld presentations, a performance by the Doolan School of Irish Dancing and presentations to U-8 and U-10 players from local clubs Rathcline and St Faithleach’s.



Head of Bank of Ireland County Longford, Ita Gray, said: “Bank of Ireland is committed to supporting business growth across Longford and Roscommon and we want to continue to be Ireland’s Enterprise Bank. We would encourage local businesses and the wider community to come and share in activities on Friday May 12. I would like to thank the Enterprise Town Committee and all those involved in helping to organise and exhibit at this event.”

