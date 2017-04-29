Top Oil announces charity partners and appeals for Longford support

Top Oil launched its new national CSR charity initiative and the following charities were chosen for the 2017/2018 programme: ALONE (Dublin); Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (North East); Irish Autism Action (West); BUMBLEance (South).

Top Oil employees were asked to nominate charities in each region to support as part of the new CSR initiative.

Top Oil will continue its national partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland and a national Volunteering day is also planned for the summer.

The charity chosen for the North East region is Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is a voluntary organisation that was set up by parents in 1963 to improve the treatment and facilities for people with cystic fibrosis in Ireland. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland will receive support from Top Oil in the form of fundraising initiatives coordinated locally by Top Oil employee volunteers throughout the year.

Gerard Boylan, Chief Executive of Top Oil, commenting on the new CSR programme, said: “Top Oil is a company with its roots in the local community. For this reason, we are delighted to announce that our partner for the North East region is Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland was chosen as our charity for the North East region by our employees and they will be actively involved in fundraising activities for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland from now until April 2018.”

Fergal Smyth, Fundraising Manager, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said: “CF Ireland has been fortunate to have a number of close partnerships with businesses and corporate organisations over the years. We are delighted to now benefit from the support of Top Oil – this type of fundraising is a vital area of income for CF Ireland and one that we need to maintain and grow as we continue our work to support and advocate for people with cystic fibrosis in Ireland.”



The charity chosen for the Western region is Irish Autism Action.



Brian Murnane, CEO, Irish Autism Action, said: “Irish Autism Action is delighted to benefit from the support of Top Oil’s CSRprogramme. As a charity that does not receive any state funding, 97% of our annual income is raised through a variety of different fundraising events and projects, while the remaining 3% is grant funded. Without the support of organisations like Top Oil, we would not be able to continue to provide our vital services to families throughout Ireland."



The announcement aligns with Irish Autism Action’s National Blue nose day and will see the Top Oil Fleet and its company mascot Mr. Ted wear a blue nose in support of Irish Autism Action, as well as blue noses for sale across Top Oil depots and forecourts in the West.