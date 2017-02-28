Newspread to distribute Trócaire boxes to retailers in Longford and across the country

Donations from this year’s Lenten campaign will be used to aid educational programmes and emergency response procedures for Hondurans in preparation for flash flooding plaguing the country up to five times a year.



Examples of Trócaire’s work include building and maintaining emergency canals; safety education and training within schools and the wider community, and providing emergency supplies after every storm hits.



This year’s box focuses on Miriam and her 6-year-old daughter, Maria, who live on Barra De Cuymel in Honduras. They are constantly in fear of deadly flooding washing away their home and belongings. “I panic when I hear the water is coming. I feel fear for my daughter”, says Miriam.



Sinead Keane, Lent Marketing Officer, Trócaire said: “Lent is a time of vital importance to Trócaire’s fundraising efforts, and the Trócaire boxes hold a special place in the hearts of the Irish people. 2017 will mark 44 years that the Irish public have provided their support to the Lenten campaign. We are delighted to further spread the reach of Trócaire boxes, whilst still ensuring that our connection to the Church remains strong.



"Donations from our Lenten packs can be made either via your local parish, or directly to Trócaire via post or online at Trocaire.org. With every year we are involved in the Lenten campaign, marks another year we can continue to support those most in need and less fortunate around the world.”



Ian Keogh, CEO of Newspread, said: “This project has developed because of Newspread’s commitment to Irish charities and its desire to utilise our extensive distribution network to assist Trócaire expand its geographical reach. We support the critically important work of Trócaire and are proud to partner with them for such an important campaign. We only hope our small contribution, along with donations made by the Irish people, will improve the lives of those in need.”