The Landmark Hotel strikes gold at Weddingsonline 2017 Awards

The Landmark Hotel is celebrating this week after they were named Ireland’s Waterside Wedding Venue of the Year 2017 at the prestigious weddingsonline awards.

The weddingsonline Awards 2017 winners were announced on Monday, February 20 at Clontarf Castle, during a glitzy black tie gala ceremony co-hosted by actress and Dancing with the Stars contestant Aoibhín Garrihy and sponsored by wedding planning software Moposa.



The country’s top wedding businesses and services gathered at the much anticipated event to celebrate the winners of Ireland’s leading wedding awards.



Over 30,000 couples voted for their favourite suppliers and venues in a range of categories, which were then judged by a panel of digital marketing professionals and wedding industry experts.

Judges this year were Sara Kennedy, Sales & Marketing Specialist and Wedding Blogger for IrishWeddingBlog.ie, Mark Richardson, Ireland’s leading Sales and Communication Skills Expert, Ciamh McCrory, Digital & Communications Guru and Laura Holland, Entertainment Editor for Her.ie.



The competition was stiff as too was the judging criteria but Leitrim’s Landmark Hotel outshone the competition and landed one of just four prestigious National Venue Awards.

Photo: The Landmark Hotel claimed Gold and brought home one of the four national titles awarded at the WeddingsOnLine Awards on Monday,February 20 last. The Landmark Hotel is Ireland’s Waterside Wedding Venue of the Year 2017! Pictured here are just some of The Landmark’s Wedding Team including: House Keeping Manager Jennifer Logan, Director of Culinary Narendra Sharma, Conference Sales Manager Anne Murphy, Hotel Manager Matthew McDonagh, Wedding Sales Manager Imelda Scally and Food & Beverage Manager Christina Brennan.

Commenting on The Landmark’s WeddingsOnLine success Marketing Manager, Aoife McCormack said, “We are very proud to be the recipient of this prestigious National Award. We are proud of our Wedding Team; they work hard all year round to ensure that brides and grooms have an unforgettable Landmark experience.

“There are so many amazing venues throughout the country and the fact that we have brought home the award to Leitrim, makes us all very proud. It is a true testament to our Wedding Team, to our high standards and constant innovation.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our fabulous Brides & Grooms, we are delighted to be recognised in this way by the many couples who took time to vote for The Landmark Hotel in the weddingsonline Awards 2017 and also by the panel of industry experts.”

For more information on Ireland’s 2017 Waterside Wedding Venue of the Year see thelandmarkhotel.com/weddings or contact the Wedding Team to schedule your private tour of The Landmark’s award winning Wedding facilities; weddings@thelandmarkhotel.com/ 071 96 22 222.