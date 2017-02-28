InterTradeIreland hosting free Brexit breakfast briefing event for Longford SMEs

As part of this support, InterTradeIreland will be holding a free Brexit breakfast briefing event for SMEs in Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone on Tuesday, March 7 from 8am to 9.20am.



InterTradeIreland will share advice and information to help SMEs prepare for any new trading relationships that emerge from Brexit negotiations.



The event will focus on some of the questions SMEs may already have on business planning, currency hedging, innovation, diversification and building cross-border relationships.



Tuesday's Brexit Breakfast Briefing Event begins with registration and breakfast at 8am, followed by welcome and presentation at 8.30am with Aidan Gough, Strategy & Policy Director, InterTradeIreland. There will be a presentation on a local case study at 8.50am and a panel Q&A from 9.05am.



For more information and / or to register for a free place, visit hwww.intertradeireland.com/brexit/events or contact Denise on 028 30834130.