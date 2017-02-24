Reminder to Longford business owners: Deadline approaching for An Post Smart Marketing Awards

Emma Costelloe, who is pictured holding the iconic An Post Smart ‘Fox’ trophy, was joined by some of Irish Artist Heidi Wickham’s latest fox creations at the Doorway Gallery Dublin to remind Irish business owners that the deadline for the An Post Smart Marketing Awards 2017 is Tuesday, March 7.

Now in its 12th year, the An Post Smart Marketing Awards aim to recognise & award innovative Marketing campaigns undertaken by any Irish business of any size.



The initiative also seeks to recognise up and coming talent via the Student Marketing campaign of the year category in the overall awards.



A full list of categories for this year’s awards is available on www.anpostsmartmarketing.ie