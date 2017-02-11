Bluebird Care hosting Longford Open Day on Valentine’s Day

Bluebird Care, home care provider for Longford, Roscommon and Westmeath (LRW), who announced on Friday that they are to create 30 jobs in the region over the next 12 months are holding a series of open days next week.

The Longford Open Day is on Tuesday, February 14 from 10am to 1pm at The Family Centre, St Mel’s Road, Longford.



The following day, Wednesday, February 15, the Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar is the venue for an Open Day, also from 10am to 1pm.



There is a third Open Day at the Enterprise Centre, Quarry Lane, Boyle on Thursday, February 16 from 11am to 2pm.

Oliver Daly, Managing Director/Owner Bluebird Care, invited people to the open days or alternatively to call to their office in Monksland Athlone.



See Wednesday’s Longford Leader for more on the jobs announcement.