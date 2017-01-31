Longford's Brian O'Rourke of CitySwifter reaches National Final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition

Local Enterprise Office Longford are delighted to announce that Brian O’Rourke from CitySwifter in Kenagh has clinched a place in the national final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition in Dublin this March.

The 26-year-old is competing in the Best Start Up Business category and is one of three young entrepreneurs who will represent the region of Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim and Longford.



Brian now has the opportunity, along with 23 other national finalists, to become Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur and share in a €100,000 winners’ investment fund.

The three category winners who will go forward to the National Final were announced at the Regional Final at the Radisson Hotel in Sligo last Thursday evening, January 26.



The two other National Finalists who were selected by the judging panel are: Heinrich Anhold, Stablelab from Sligo in the Established Business Category and Gillian Doyle, Cerebreon Technologies from Donegal in the Business Idea Category.

The National Final of the €2 million IBYE competition will take place on March 5 in Dublin.

Michael Nevin, the Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Longford, congratulated the local entrepreneur, saying: “We started the search to find and support Ireland’s best young entrepreneurs in September last year, and after a very successful bootcamp, County Final and now Regional Final, the county will be proudly represented in the ultimate stage of the competition – the IBYE National Final in March.”

Judging takes place in early March and each finalist will have the opportunity to pitch their business plan to the judging panel. They will be assessed on criteria such as the level of innovation in their business, the potential for future job creation and their leadership skills.

The Longford finalist has developed an innovative shared transportation platform allowing passengers to create and crowdsource new direct routes and be matched with high quality local transportation providers in their area.

Aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds, the IBYE initiative is run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) nationwide, and supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland. The investment awards will be used by the young entrepreneurs to help fund business start-ups, create new jobs locally and help develop new products for international markets.

Competition details and results are available from www.ibye.ie and information around the supports available to young entrepreneurs through the Local Enterprise Offices is available from www.localenterprise.ie

