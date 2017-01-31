Longford 'Networking within Industry' event in Viewmount House

A Networking within Industry event will take place in Viewmount House, Longford on Thursday, February 9.

The event is being hosted by Midlands Regional Skills Manager Lorraine Danaher and Dermot O'Neill from Irish Centre for Business Excellence (ICBE).



Networking within Industry will highlight the value of industry networking and the economic impact that training and innovation has on a company.

The Midlands Regional Skills Forum was created as part of the Government’s National Skills Strategy and provides an opportunity for employers and the education and training system to work together to meet the emerging skills needs of the region.

A more structured engagement on the skills agenda and the work of the Forum will contribute to better outcomes for learners and support enterprise development.

ICBE is a non-profit organisation established by leading companies on the island of Ireland. It is a network of organisations who demonstrate a deep commitment to continuous improvement and the pursuit of business excellence.

The event will allow industry to voice their concerns on issues they face in relation to growth, skills needs, retention of staff and training.

A call out to all businesses in Longford to join us for an interactive and thought-provoking event where you will meet and hear from other Industry contacts in your local area.

DETAILS OF LONGFORD EVENING MEETING

Date: Thursday, February 9

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm (Registration from 5:30 pm)

Location: Viewmount House, Dublin Road, Longford



To book your place;

Contact Lorraine at Tel: 09064 71897 Mob: 086 1749290 or lorrainedanaher@regionalskills.ie

- Places are limited