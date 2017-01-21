Engineers Ireland calls on engineering industry in Longford to dream big

Engineers Ireland is calling on engineering organisations, local authorities and third-level institutes in Longford to get involved in Engineers Week 2017, a seven day programme of nationwide events celebrating the world of engineering in Ireland.

The annual event is coordinated on a national basis by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme - a strategic partner of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Smart Futures Programme.

Taking place from March 4 to 10, Engineers Week encourages primary and post-primary students, their teachers and parents to explore the exciting world of engineering as well as highlighting the diverse career opportunities engineering offers.

In 2016, over 570 events took place nationwide, engaging 43,500 participants, sparking enthusiasm about STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and the engineering profession.

In 2017, the STEPS programme team aspires to bring Engineers Week to an even larger group of students in Longford and will provide support for organisations interested in engaging directly with students to promote the significant contribution that engineers make to their local community.

Calling for increased industry support, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland, said: “Now in its 11th year, Engineers Week is going from strength to strength and we want to once again engage new audiences and reach out to all facets of industry in Longford to showcase the exciting world of contemporary engineering in Ireland.”

“Participation in Engineers Week not only benefits the community, it also yields benefits for the individual engineer, the organisation, and the profession as a whole. I strongly urge engineering organisations in Longford to get involved and showcase their profession to primary and secondary students in their locality and highlight the amazing ways Irish engineers are pushing the limits of ingenuity and innovation,” she continued.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Strategy and Communications at Science Foundation Ireland, said: “Science Foundation Ireland is delighted to partner with Engineers Ireland for Engineers Week 2017. By supporting initiatives like Engineers Week, we are able to engage with young people and inspire them to pursue further study and a career in STEM. It is our hope that organisations in Longford will help us meet this objective and assist students as they explore their future in this fascinating subject area.”

The STEPS programme is the first STEM outreach organisation in Ireland to be awarded the Investing in Volunteers (IiV) standard. Widely recognised as the gold standard in volunteering excellence, the accreditation acknowledges the STEPS programme for its commitment to its volunteers, who make a considerable contribution to the STEM outreach programme throughout the year.

To find out more about events taking place around the country or to register an event visit www.engineersweek.ie. As well as events organised by companies, third-level institutions and the public sector, teachers are also encouraged to run their own classroom-based activities, quizzes and competitions.