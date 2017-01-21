Government must protect jobs and exporters affected by a hard Brexit – Murphy

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has said expressed concern that many questions still remain unanswered in relation to how Brexit will affect Ireland and our relationship with the UK.

“We need to maintain our ‘special relationship’ that the British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks of between Ireland and the UK and the high levels of exports that we currently supply. The Government must take the lead in this regard and listen to our exporters and farming organisations when they predict that Brexit will cost us over 100 million Euro in trade over the next year. A hard line on negotiations must be taken to ensure that this does not happen.”

Deputy Murphy said the risk of tariffs on trade between Ireland and the UK has just increased and this was of major concern for farmers throughout Roscommon and Galway. He noted that in conjunction with this there is also the danger of the UK market being flooded with cheap beef and lamb from outside Europe. “It’s a potential disaster for Irish farmers,” warned Deputy Murphy.

“At the end of the day, the hard Brexit strategy being pursued by the British Government is very bad news for Irish jobs and all businesses who export to Britain,” said Deputy Murphy.



“Theresa May has expressed her intentions in relation to our relationship but she may not be able to negotiate special terms for Ireland and have one rule for them and one rule for us. She has on many occasions stated that ‘out is out’. It is time for the Government to step up to the plate a give us a clear directive in relation to what solid terms that they are looking for from the UK in relation to the boarder and trade between the two countries, as well as how our Irish citizens who are living and working in the UK will be treated once the door is shut on EU immigration.”

“The collapse of the Northern Assembly recently and the upcoming Northern elections have not made the headline news in Britain and this may be an indication that they are not concerned too much with what is happening on this little island of ours. We are indeed geographically and economically between a rock and a hard place in relation to the USA and the UK and if they both drop their corporate tax rates in the future as they indicated we will out on an economic limb.

“The public are been assured by Theresa May that she has every based covered but we want to see strategic plans and commitments that the UK will not leave Ireland in an economic spin in relation to the exports that we supply to the UK and through the UK to mainland Europe. We have to be brave and negotiate a solid plan for Ireland that will see us maintain that special relationship into the future and the Government have to plan now for the future.”