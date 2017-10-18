Judgement on Longford Mosque row due tomorrow

Six men accused of assaulting another man inside a mosque in Longford over two years ago are expected to learn their fate tomorrow (Thursday).

Muhammad Abid Hussain, Quasim Rasool, Ahsan Rasool, Ghulan Rasool, Muhammad Khalid, and Mohammad Tariq, all of Cloverwell in Edgeworthstown are due back before a special sitting of Longford District Court.

All six stand accused of assaulting Muhammad Asim at the Longford Community Islamic Centre, Townspark Industrial Estate, Longford on August 21, 2015.

The case, which took up two days of a special court sitting last month, heard claims of how the planned removal of an imam may have led to a row which was witnessed by up to 200 muslims.

All six have pleaded not guilty to the charges before the court.

Two of the men, Quasim Rasool and Muhammad Khalid, were also charged with public order as a result of the incident.

Presiding Judge John Cheatle is expected to deliver his ruling tomorrow.