Tidy Towns groups deserve extra funding says Lanesboro councillor

Cllr Gerard Farrell has proposed that extra money in next year's municipal funding be ringfenced for lawnmowers and maintenance equipment for Tidy Towns groups.

“With an extra €35,000 going into Municipal Districts next year, I'd like to see a portion of that going towards this,” Cllr Farrell explained.

“Tidy Towns groups are struggling all across our Municipal areas.

“It's important that this extra funding is used properly to keep our tidy towns going and try to get national recognition,” he said at last week's Ballymahon Municipal District Meeting.

“There is some fantastic work going on and I think we're doing a fantastic job on a municipal level, but I think extra funding would be a huge help.”

His proposal was met with much agreement from other councillors in attendance, with Cllr Mick Cahill welcoming the idea and stating that the great work of the Tidy Towns groups certainly showed last Monday when the national Tidy Towns results were announced.