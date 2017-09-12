Gardaí hunt driver involved in Edgeworthstown hit and run

Gardaí are hunting for a driver in a hit-and-run incident in Edgeworthstown over the weekend which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital

A 25-year-old man remains in a critical condition in Dublin’s Beaumont Street Hospital after he was knocked down by a van at around 2:30am on Sunday morning.

The victim, who is from the Mullingar area and has no links to criminality, was crossing Main Street, close to the town’s Pound Street junction, when he was knocked down.

Gardaí in Granard have set up an incident room in the hope of making progress with their investigation.

They are especially anxious to track down the driver of a silver Ford Transit van seen leaving the area at speed shortly after the incident unfolded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660.

