On yer bike: New cycling club for over 60s kicks off next week in Longford

Folks on Spokes is a club set up to give older people an opportunity to socialise and take in the beautiful scenery on offer locally - all while getting fresh air and exercise.

“Cycling is probably the easiest outdoor exercise to sustain for the rest of our lives, because it is a non weight-bearing exercise, knees, ankles and hips are protected,” said Oonagh.

“And if you haven't been on a bike since childhood, you haven't forgotten,” she added.

The first club cycle will take place on Wednesday, September 13 at the Drynan Canal Bridge in Ballymahon, and the group will enjoy a quiet, scenic cycle along the canal.

“The perfectly flat path running alongside our doorstep canal is ideal to take you on your journey through the countryside. It is free from traffic, safe and adorned with nature at its best,” Oonah explained.

And, on the first group cycle, the party will have a pitt stop at the old ticket office on Brannigan Harbour for tea, scones and homemade jam.

And all you need to join up is a helmet, a hi-vis jacket, comfortable clothing and a bike that suits you.

“I feel there are a lot of older people with bikes in their shed,” said Oonagh, adding that this will be the perfect way to get them back in action, while socialising with other like-minded people.

All cyclists over 60 are welcome to join the first cycle at 3.30pm on Wednesday, September 13, at Drynan Bridge, Ballymahon.